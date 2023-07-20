Mount Forest hospital to temporarily close ER overnight Thursday

The Louise Marshall Hospital emergency department will be temporarily closed overnight due to a staffing shortage.

North Wellington Health Care (NWHC) says the department will close at 7 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency.

Emergency Medical Services will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to surrounding hospitals to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need, NWHC said.