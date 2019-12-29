Motorist arrested for stunt driving and substance possession on Hwy. 8
CTV Kitchener Published Sunday, December 29, 2019 1:52PM EST
WRPS Traffic Unit have arrested a motorist on Hwy. 8 for stunt driving and substance possession. (Twitter: @WRPS_Traffic) (Dec. 29, 2019)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Unit have arrested a driver for stunt driving on Hwy. 8 as well as substance possession.
Police say they were clocked going 173 km/h in the 90 km/h zone around Fairway Road in Kitchener.
The motorist was also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance and having cannabis readily available to the driver.