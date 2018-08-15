

CTV Kitchener





Backpacks full of underwear, jeans, running shoes, socks, and a long sleeved shirt were brought to the Send Em Off Smiling warehouse by dozens of motorcyclists.

They began at the Crazy Canuk restaurant in Waterloo before riding to the warehouse.

The local Canadian Motorcycle Cruisers has been raising money to support Send Em Off Smiling for the past year.

The charity provides school clothing and supplies for children in need.

More than 40 backpacks were supplied.