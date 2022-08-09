Motorcyclist transported to trauma centre following crash near Guelph
A motorcyclist has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision near Guelph on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Police said one of the occupants in the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at Wellington Road 124 and Third Line in Guelph-Eramosa Township. Wellington OPP along with Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and local fire departments attended the scene.
OPP closed a section of Wellington Road 124 between Wellington Road 29 and Fourth Line. Third Line is also closed between Highway 7 and Sideroad 20.
The roadway will be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
BREAKING | Sask. Amber Alert suspect Benjamin Moore has history of sexual offences with children: RCMP
The suspect at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert has a history of sexual offences, RCMP confirmed during a press conference Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Train surfer' under police investigation speaks about his dangerous adventures
The man who claims to be one of the people seen 'surfing' on the roof of a moving subway train in Toronto is speaking exclusively to CTV News about his stunts and the looming threat of a police arrest.
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.
Regulator issued no fines over airlines' denying compensation for cancelled flights
Three years after new rules came into force, the regulator overseeing Canadian airlines has not issued any fines related to passenger compensation claims for flight delays and cancellations.
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
A 51-year-old man from Afghanistan was charged Tuesday with killing two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and authorities said he is suspected in the slayings of two others whose deaths sparked fear in Muslim communities countrywide.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
London
-
London police identify weekend homicide victim
London police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim of the year.
-
'Instead of police helping me, they victimized me': Twitch transgender activist alleges gunpoint 'swatting' by London police
“I thought I was going to die,” recalls Clara Sorrenti. “As soon as I saw the rifle I screamed.” On August 5, the popular transgender activist and streamer on the website Twitch was awakened by heavily armed officers from the London Police Service at her downtown residence.
-
Man seriously assaulted by multiple people in Stratford, Ont.
Police in Stratford are searching for several suspects after a man was seriously assaulted late last weekend.
Windsor
-
'One way or the other, she's gonna lose the dog': Windsor owner forced to lay criminal charges against dog walker who refuses to return the animal
Greg Marentette is frustrated he still doesn’t have his dog Lemmy, even though a court upheld his position as the Newfoundland’s rightful owner.
-
Local hockey organizations and fans disappointed over Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal
The World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton may have begun but much of the attention is focused on the news off the ice.
-
One Windsor-Essex beach closed, swimming not recommended at five this week
One Windsor-Essex beach has been closed and five have been deemed unsafe for swimming due to high bacterial counts.
Barrie
-
New Lowell man charged in connection to mass shooting in Belize
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran who called New Lowell home has been charged with murder in the south American country of Belize.
-
Ukrainian family rescued by Ont. woman settles in well to Canadian life
Susanne von Toerne and Franziska Peljak, have brought 35 Ukrainians to Canada, including the Sirenko family.
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision on Highway 141
A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Hollinger Golf Course celebrates 100 years in Timmins
The Hollinger Golf Club in Timmins is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was on Aug. 9, 1922, when the club took over the nine-hole course from the Hollinger Mine, who built it in 1919 as a way to attract people to the city.
-
Survey finds more than half of women want to quit their jobs
There's new data out that suggests the number of women around the world who actively want to quit their jobs is at an all-time high.
-
'Dial before you dig' backlog causing major construction delays in Timmins
The Timmins Construction Association is alerting the Ontario government about a chronic problem that is causing major construction delays.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa area health-care workers react to Ontario throne speech
In a message to Ontarians about their plans for the province, the Ford government hinted at a 'bold' new strategy for health care, but some health-care workers in the region are still concerned for the future.
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
Non-life threatening injuries in Snake Island Road crash
Ottawa paramedics say two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after a crash in rural south Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Five per cent increase in ODSP funding to be available in September
The Progressive Conservative government has said that recipients of the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) will start receiving their five per cent increases in September.
-
Ontario woman scammed out of $11,000 by Texas psychic she met on TikTok
An Ontario woman says she was scammed out of $11,000 after months spent working with a Texas psychic she met on TikTok following the death of her stepfather.
-
Ontario parents to get another payout in 2022 budget
Parents may get direct payments from the Ontario government yet again this year. This will be the fourth payout to parents since Premier Doug Ford took office in 2018.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
Quebec spending on private health-care workers up by 335% in last 5 years amid labour shortage
The amount of money Quebec has spent on private health-care workers has quadrupled in the last five years as it continues to deal with a worker shortage made worse by the pandemic.
-
'We’re standing together': NDG shop owners sign petition against city's plans for new bus, taxi lanes on Queen Mary Rd.
Queen Mary Road in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood is about to get four kilometres of reserved bus and taxi lanes which the city says will save commuters six minutes and 40 seconds of precious travel time.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
-
'That’s the biggest jump I’ve seen': All Maritime provinces see doctor wait lists grow
Bernadette Landry recently lost her family doctor, someone she had been seeing for years.
-
Nova Scotia removes some restrictions for medical assistance in dying
Nova Scotia is removing the requirement that someone's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can access medical assistance in dying.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.
-
Toddler killed following crash in driveway of Manitoba home
A 14-month-old girl died on Sunday after she was hit by a car in a driveway in Shamattawa.
-
Egg-sized hail falls in northern Manitoba, power outages caused by storm
A number of severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of northern Manitoba Monday leaving people without power and some with property damage.
Calgary
-
Upcoming federal import rules ban dog-import from select countries 'devastating' to Calgary dog rescue groups
Animal rescue groups that find Calgary foster placements and forever homes for dogs from international countries say a new federal ban importing dogs from a list of countries as a control measure against rabies unfairly hurts groups trying to help dogs.
-
Why do parts of Calgary seem unkempt? It’s a combination of things
If you’ve been noticing walkways, parks and other public spaces in Calgary that seem a bit less maintained than previous years this summer, you’re not imagining things.
-
RCMP, fire crews on scene at Hillcrest fire in Airdrie
Airdrie RCMP and Airdrie Fire are at a scene of a fire in the community of Hillcrest, located in southwest Airdrie.
Edmonton
-
'The process failed': Associate minister apologizes for awarding prize to controversial essay
The associate minister for the Status of Women is apologizing after the results of an essay contest.
-
Katz' name withdrawn from U.S. civil suit, claimants apologize for sex allegations
A prominent American ballerina and her husband have withdrawn a claim that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid for sex with an underage dancer several years ago, saying they have since learned she was 18 at the time.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in northeast Edmonton death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed in northeast Edmonton on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. recorded 16 suspected heat deaths during recent heat wave, coroner says
There were 16 suspected heat-related deaths recorded in British Columbia during the sweltering temperatures that began in late July and continued into early August, coroners revealed Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Passenger killed, taxi driver injured in shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot
One person is dead and a second is in hospital after someone opened fire on a taxi Tuesday afternoon in Surrey, Mounties say.
-
'Incredibly inequitable': B.C. tenants face extra rent hikes to fund landlords' repairs – and they're permanent
Tenants' advocates are urging the B.C. government to reconsider a policy that allows landlords to cover the costs of repairs and improvements on their properties using supplemental rent hikes.