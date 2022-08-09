Motorcyclist transported to trauma centre following crash near Guelph

A motorcyclist has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision near Guelph on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police said one of the occupants in the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at Wellington Road 124 and Third Line in Guelph-Eramosa Township. Wellington OPP along with Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and local fire departments attended the scene.

OPP closed a section of Wellington Road 124 between Wellington Road 29 and Fourth Line. Third Line is also closed between Highway 7 and Sideroad 20.

The roadway will be closed for several hours for the investigation.