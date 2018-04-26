

Police have seized a motorcycle for seven days and suspended the licence of its driver for the same amount of time.

Haldimand County OPP say the motorcycle was pulled over on McClung Road in Caledonia Monday afternoon after an officer realized it was travelling at more than double the 80 km/h speed limit.

“This dangerous and reckless driving behaviour could have easily ended with injuries or fatalities to the driver or any other motorists or pedestrians in the area,” Const. Rod LeClair said in a press release.

A 42-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with racing a vehicle.