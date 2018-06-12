Featured
Motorcyclist tracked at double the speed limit on Conestoga Parkway
Waterloo Regional Police seized a motorcycle for one week after tracking it at 180 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on the Conestoga Parkway. (Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 12:25PM EDT
A motorcyclist had their bike seized for seven days after an alleged bout of excessive speed.
Waterloo Regional Police say an officer tracked the motorcycle at 180 km/h on the Conestoga Parkway, where the speed limit is 90 km/h.
The motorcyclist’s licence was also suspended for one week.
Further details were not provided.