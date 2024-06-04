KITCHENER
    • Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre with ‘life-altering injuries’ after Norfolk County collision

    A motorcyclist is in hospital with what police are calling ‘life-altering injuries’ following a crash with a pickup truck in Norfolk County on Tuesday.

    Ontario Provincial Police said it happened shortly before noon on Cockshutt Road near Renton.

    Cockshutt Road, between Highway 3 and Concession 6 Woodhouse, remains closed for a police investigation.

    It’s unclear what caused the crash or if any charges are pending.

    There is no word on the condition of the pickup truck driver or any passengers.

