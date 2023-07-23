Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash

A 35-year-old man from Kitchener was transported to hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle following a collision in North Dumfries.

Waterloo regional police say the crash happened Saturday around 7:05 p.m. in the area of Spragues Road and Greenfield Road.

Police say the motorcycle collided with another vehicle travelling in the other direction.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an out-of-region hospital with what police are calling serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other reported physical injuries.

Spragues was closed between Greenfield and Shouldice Road for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash camera video footage is being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.