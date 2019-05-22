

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon at Erb Street West and University Avenue West in Waterloo.

Police say the car and the motorcycle were heading towards each other from opposite directions on Erb. One of them was trying to turn left when the crash happened.

The female rider of the motorcycle was taken to Grand River Hospital with unknown injuries.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Pylons blocked off a portion of the intersection, disrupting traffic while officials were on scene.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Police aren’t yet sure whether or not speed was a factor.