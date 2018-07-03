Featured
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after losing control of bike
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 10:59AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 6:52PM EDT
A motorcyclist was airlifted to Hamilton Hospital following a collision in the Township of Woolwich on Saturday.
Waterloo Regional Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle around 9:30 p.m. on Line 86 near Katherine Street.
The motorcycle rider, a 50-year-old Woolwich Township man, lost control of the bike and left the roadway entering a grass ditch.
He was then transported to Fergus hospital by ambulance, and was later airlifted to Hamilton Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services.