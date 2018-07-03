

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist was airlifted to Hamilton Hospital following a collision in the Township of Woolwich on Saturday.

Waterloo Regional Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle around 9:30 p.m. on Line 86 near Katherine Street.

The motorcycle rider, a 50-year-old Woolwich Township man, lost control of the bike and left the roadway entering a grass ditch.

He was then transported to Fergus hospital by ambulance, and was later airlifted to Hamilton Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services.