The OPP are investigating a collision involving a tractor trailer that required a motorcyclist to be airlifted from the scene.

First responders were called to the Tamarac Street and Ramsey Drive scene around 5:30 p.m on Friday.

A 20-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was transported from Dunnville by Ornge air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

The Haldimand County OPP investigation determined that the motorcycle was heading northbound on Tamarac Street when it collided with a tractor trailer turning left to head southbound.

There has been no word yet on charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 1- 888 - 310 - 1122.