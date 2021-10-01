Motorcyclist suffers possible life-threatening injuries in Guelph crash

KITCHENER -

A motorcyclist sustained possibly life-threatening injuries in a crash in Guelph on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a crash between a motorcycle and car in the area of Wellington Street and Gordon Street around 7:30 p.m. In a news release, police said a three-wheeled motorcycle collided with a sedan in the intersection.

The 61-year-old Cambridge woman driving the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 19-year-old man driving the car and his 20-year-old passenger had minor injuries in the incident.

The road was closed for about three hours while officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.