KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash near Arthur

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)
    Share

    A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted following a crash just south of Arthur.

    Emergency crews were called to the collision on Wellington Road 12 in Mapleton around 5 p.m. Thursday.

    Police say a red sedan and motorcycle collided.

    The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    The intersection of Wellington Road 12 and Sixteenth Line was closed for investigators, but was reopened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News