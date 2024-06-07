Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash near Arthur

A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted following a crash just south of Arthur.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Wellington Road 12 in Mapleton around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a red sedan and motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Wellington Road 12 and Sixteenth Line was closed for investigators, but was reopened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.