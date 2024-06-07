KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Wellington County crash

    A motorcyclist was air-lifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Wellington County.

    Emergency responders were called to Wellington Road 12 at Sixteenth Line in Mapleton on Thursday at 5 p.m.

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a red sedan and a motorcycle had collided.

    The driver of the sedan stayed at the crash site. It is not clear if they were hurt.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

