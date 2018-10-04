

CTV Kitchener





A 38-year-old male suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after an early morning collision Thursday.

It happened on Norfolk County Road 30 in Middleton at around 5:39 a.m.

Police determined that a motorcyclist crossed over the centre line while travelling southbound and collided head-on with an SUV.

The rider was ejected and collided with a tree.

He was transported to local area hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV entered the east ditch and rolled over.

The driver, a 35-year-old male, suffered minor injuries.

Police closed the road between Goshen Road and Plowman’s Line for approximately five hours while the investigation was ongoing.

There was no word on a cause or whether any charges would be laid.