KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision Sunday evening.

Haldimand County OPP say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Highway 6 near Unity Road at 9:22 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Highway 6 when it collided into the rear of another vehicle that was also northbound.

The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.