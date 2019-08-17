

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





The rider of a motorcycle has been taken to hospital with critcal injuries following a collision with a sedan.

Emergency responders were called to the incident Shirley Drive in Kitchener around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Pieces of the motorcycle could be seen scattered across the road.

An Orgne Air Ambulance representative says they transported a man in his 30s to a Hamilton Hospital with critical injuries.

"The motorcycle appeared to be [travelling] southbound and the car appeare to be [travelling] northbound," said Sgt. Mike Nisperger of the WRPS Traffic Services Unit.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The stretch of road between Hesh Crescent and Cedarview Place will be closed for several hours.

No word yet on charges.