WATERLOO -- A motorcyclist has been seriously injured and police have shut down part of a major Guelph road following a vehicle collision.

The announcement that Gordon Street has been shut down from Surrey to Nottingham streets came from Guelph Police Service just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Gordon and Fountain Street.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a car and has resulted in very serious injuries, according to police.

They say the motorcyclist is being driven directly to Hamilton General Hospitalby paramedics.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.