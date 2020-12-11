KITCHENER -- A two-vehicle collision in Perth County has resulted in serious injuries for a motorcyclist.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 23 and Line 84 near Listowel around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

OPP say the motorcyclist was travelling south on the highway while the sedan driver was heading east on Line 84 when they collided.

While the motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries, the driver of the sedan was uninjured, according to officials.

The collision is still under investigation.