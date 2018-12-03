Featured
Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Cambridge on Monday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 9:53PM EST
A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after a collision involving a car in Cambridge on Monday.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Concession Road and Blue Heron Ridge.
Police say the person driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A portion of the road was closed for the police investigation.
Information regarding charges was not available.