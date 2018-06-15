

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle crash in Simcoe left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk County OPP say a motorcycle and a car collided around 12:15 p.m. Friday on Queensway East near Norfolk Street North.

According to police, the car hit the motorcycle from behind as both vehicles were traveling westbound.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was seriously hurt, while the driver of the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Queensway East was expected to remain closed in the area into Friday evening as police investigated the collision.