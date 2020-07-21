KITCHENER -- A driver has been charged after a crash near Turkey Point that ejected a motorcyclist and their passenger.

The Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on Saturday morning at around 11:30.

According to a news release, a van was headed west on St. John's Road West when the driver entered the intersection of Turkey Point Road and collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, 58, and their passenger, 48, were ejected and suffered serious injuries.

In a video posted on Twitter, Const. Ed Sanchuk thanked passersby and area residents who came to their aide.

"They made some difference to a serious situation here," he said.

Officials say the people on the motorcycle were airlifted to hospitals in Hamilton and London for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police have since charged the driver of the van with disobeying a stop sign – fail to stop. The accused is expected to appear in a Simcoe courtroom at a later date.

Turkey Point Road was closed at St. John's Road West for about five hours while police investigated.