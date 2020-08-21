KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist has been charged after allegedly passing a police cruiser on Highway 85.

According to a tweet from the Waterloo Regional Police Service, traffic officers were driving along the highway when they were overtaken by the motorcycle.

A photo attached to the tweet appears to show that the motorcycle had been travelling at 144 km/h. The 60-year-old driver of the motorcycle has been charged with stunt driving as a result.

Another photo shows the motorcycle on the back of a pickup truck.

Officials have not named the accused. The charges against them have not been proven in court.