Motorcyclist loses ride after allegedly speeding past police on the highway
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 3:33PM EDT
A motorcycle on the back of a tow truck. Police say they caught the rider going 144 km/h. (@WRPS_Traffic / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist has been charged after allegedly passing a police cruiser on Highway 85.
According to a tweet from the Waterloo Regional Police Service, traffic officers were driving along the highway when they were overtaken by the motorcycle.
A photo attached to the tweet appears to show that the motorcycle had been travelling at 144 km/h. The 60-year-old driver of the motorcycle has been charged with stunt driving as a result.
Another photo shows the motorcycle on the back of a pickup truck.
Officials have not named the accused. The charges against them have not been proven in court.