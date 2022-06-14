Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash near Port Dover

Provincial police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash just north of Port Dover.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of St. John's Road East and Cockshutt Road.

OPP said the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on St. John's Road East when it struck an SUV going southbound on Cockshutt Road.

The motorcycle driver, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was ejected from the motorcycle. They were later airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Cockshutt Road was closed between Lynn Valley Road and Concession 2, and St. John's Road East was closed between Tisdale Road and Marburg Road while investigators were on scene.

OPP expected the roads to remain closed for eight hours.