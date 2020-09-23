KITCHENER -- A 24-year-old man has died after his motorcycle and a car collided in Kitchener on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in the area of Fairway Road South near Wilson Avenue.

Police at the scene said two motorcycles were travelling together southbound on Fairway Road South when the collision occurred. One motorcyclist was killed and the other motorcycle failed to remain at the scene, according to police. They haven't said whether or not the other motorcyclist was involved in the crash.

Police say they have notified the man's next of kin.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

Fairway Road South was closed while police investigated.