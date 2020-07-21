KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Brant County on Tuesday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash, which involved a car and a motorcycle, happened at around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 24 and German School Road.

In a news release, police say that the motorcycle was traveling north along Highway 24 when it collided with the other car, an SUV that was travelling west on German School Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police say they won't release the name of the deceased until next-of-kin is notified.

A driver and passenger in the other vehicle also had minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the County of Brant OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.