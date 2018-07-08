

CTV Kitchener





Police closed the road at Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Drive in Kitchener after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

The Traffic Investigation Branch attended as a result of the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a car.

A car involved appears to have suffered significant damage to its front end.

The road was barricaded while police investigated, and traffic was being diverted.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending.