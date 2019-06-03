

CTV Kitchener





West Grey Police say a motorcyclist who was injured in a crash with a Hummer on Wednesday has now died from his injuries.

The collision happened on West Back Line, near Grey Road 12 and northwest of Flesherton, around 8:27 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was airlifted by Orgne ambulance to a trauma centre where he later died.

The Hummer was found overturned in a ditch.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash but they initially reported that it was considered suspicious and the drivers were known to each other.

They’re asking witnesses to called West Grey Police at 519-371-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.