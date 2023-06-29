Motorcyclist injured in Kitchener crash

Waterloo regional police say a 27-year-old Cambridge man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Police said the crash happened on Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Fairway Road South in Kitchener.

The driver of the car, a 36-year-old Kitchener man, was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dash camera video footage is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777.