Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a crash in Cambridge that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

The bike collided with a minivan around 1:20 p.m. Saturday on Speedsville Road at Royal Oak Road.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The intersection was closed for approximately two hours while police were on scene.

They’re asking anyone who saw the crash to give them a call.