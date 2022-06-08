Motorcyclist injured in Breslau collision

A 79-year-old Waterloo man has serious injuries after a crash in Breslau Wednesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Victoria Street North near Ebycrest Road/Woolwich Street South.

In a media release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said the Suzuki motorcycle he was driving collided with the back of a stopped Audi SUV.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police said he had serious but non-life threatening injuries nad was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Victoria Street North was closed for several hours while police were on scene investigating.

They said charges are pending in this crash.