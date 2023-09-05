Motorcyclist injured after Cambridge collision: WRPS

A 27-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a Cambridge crash Tuesday morning.

Waterloo regional police responded at around 10 a.m., after reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle on Main Street between Nottinghill Drive and Robinson Road.

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle as a result of the crash and was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo paramedics.

Police said there were no other reported physical injuries.

There was a road closure for about two hours after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.