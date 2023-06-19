Motorcyclist hurt while trying to avoid geese on the road

A motorcycle driver was injured in a crash Friday while trying to avoid geese on the road.

Guelph police said the 53-year-old driver lost control of her Harley Davidson at Wellington Street East and Surrey Street East around 9 p.m.

One of the birds was hit and killed.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

DRIVING TIPS

Spring is mating season for Canada geese, so drivers should keep an eye out for the birds while out on local roads.

The City of Guelph has the following tips for drivers:

Slow down, especially at dawn or dusk

Be cautious in areas where there are wildlife crossing signs

Don’t litter! Food wrappers can attract animals

If geese are trying to cross the street, drivers are encouraged to stop and let them pass.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre says “crossing roads is a fact of life for urban wild animals, and one of the many skills the babies need to learn from their parents.”

Sarah Romuld, an ecologist at the Wascana Centre in Regina, said that also poses a problem.

“When [drivers] stop for the geese, they get used to that behavior,” she explained to CTV in 2019. “Then when they go out to busier roads and drivers do not stop, that’s why you see more hits, more fatalities with Canada geese.”

Romuld suggests drivers slow down so they have enough time to react and avoid sudden swerving or braking.