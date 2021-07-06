KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Bloomingdale Road in Kitchener.

According to a tweet around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomingdale Road between Stanley Avenue and Bridge St. East was closed while police investigated but reopened before 6 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.