A motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle were involved in a collision near Stratford on Friday evening.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Road 119 and Perth Line 26, in the Township of Perth South.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV driver was not injured.

Police closed the road for several hours Friday evening.

This collision happened just one intersection east of a deadly crash that killed two children and injured five others on Aug. 28.