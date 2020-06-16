KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say that a car trying to pass slow-moving farm equipment was behind a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the collision near Weimar Line in Wellesley around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say a Toyota Corolla, that as being driven by a 26-year-old Wellesley man, was travelling west on Weimar Line behind slow-moving farm equipment.

The driver reportedly tried to pass the equipment as it was approaching a hill. The Corolla hit the farm equipment before colliding with the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her 50s, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police believe speed was a factor and say that charges are pending.

The road between Greenwood Hill Road and Hackbart Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.