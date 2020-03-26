Motorcyclist fighting for life after Cambridge crash
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a driver allegedly blew through a red light in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police say they received the call at 7:15 on Wednesday evening for a crash near Main Street and Elgin Street North.
Police say the rider was heading east on Main Street when the driver of an SUV failed to stop at a red light, causing a crash.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to an out of region hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene and faces a number of charges, including failing to stop at a red light, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Police are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video of it to come forward.