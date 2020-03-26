KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a driver allegedly blew through a red light in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say they received the call at 7:15 on Wednesday evening for a crash near Main Street and Elgin Street North.

Police say the rider was heading east on Main Street when the driver of an SUV failed to stop at a red light, causing a crash.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to an out of region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene and faces a number of charges, including failing to stop at a red light, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video of it to come forward.