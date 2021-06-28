KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a motorcyclist died after a crash early Monday morning in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of River Road East near Lorraine Avenue around 1:10 a.m. According to police, a motorcycle hit the back of a Toyota Prius, and the 29-year-old man driving was thrown from the motorcycle. A second motorcycle tried to avoid the collision, and the two riders were ejected.

Police said the motorcyclist had passed the other motorcycle before hitting the back of the Prius.

The people on the second motorcycle didn't require any further medical attention.

Police said the 29-year-old man driving the first motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Roads were closed for several hours after the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.