KITCHENER -- A 49-year-old motorcyclist has died following a serious crash in Wilmot Township.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Witmer Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police they saw two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed when one lost control and hit a hydro pole.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Regional police were using a drone Sunday night to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.