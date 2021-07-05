Advertisement
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Wilmot Township
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 6:10AM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 5, 2021 11:26AM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A 49-year-old motorcyclist has died following a serious crash in Wilmot Township.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Witmer Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told police they saw two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed when one lost control and hit a hydro pole.
The man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.
Regional police were using a drone Sunday night to assist with the investigation.
Anyone who who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.