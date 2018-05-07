

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist was pulled over by police Sunday afternoon after allegedly driving on a sidewalk.

Haldimand County OPP say it happened around 12:45 p.m. on Talbot Street East in Cayuga.

They say an officer saw the motorcycle leave the road and travel for some distance on the sidewalk before making a turn into a parking lot.

A 51-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with stunt driving. His motorcycle was taken away at the scene, to be returned after one week, while his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.