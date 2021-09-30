Motorcyclist being sought after reportedly fleeing scene of fiery crash in Guelph
Guelph police are looking for a motorcyclist they say ran away from a crash that caused their vehicle to go up in flames.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Eramosa Road and King Street.
They say a motorcyclist rear-ended another vehicle and then burst into flames. As the motorcycle burned in the middle of the road, the driver reportedly ran away northbound on King.
He is described as around 5’10, 50 years old, dark hair, bearded, and possibly wearing a black leather jacket over a red plaid shirt, with a black backpack and helmet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.
