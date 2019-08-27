Featured
Motorcyclist arrested after crash in business compound
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:00PM EDT
Regional police say a motorcyclist is facing several charges after a crash in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to a business compound on Hayward Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after they received reports of a man driving a motorcycle in a dangerous manner.
They say the man lost control of the motorcycle and crashed within the gated compound.
Officers located the 42-year-old from Kitchener a short distance away.
He was arrested for dangerous driving, failure to remain, and several provincial offences.
He was taken to hospital for unknown injuries as a result of the collision.