

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Regional police say a motorcyclist is facing several charges after a crash in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a business compound on Hayward Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after they received reports of a man driving a motorcycle in a dangerous manner.

They say the man lost control of the motorcycle and crashed within the gated compound.

Officers located the 42-year-old from Kitchener a short distance away.

He was arrested for dangerous driving, failure to remain, and several provincial offences.

He was taken to hospital for unknown injuries as a result of the collision.