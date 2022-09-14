Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries following crash in Guelph

A 51-year-old is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle in Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Police say the motorcyclist was airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre, but the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

There is no word on a possible cause of the crash or if charges are pending.

A reconstruction team was on scene to help with the investigation, but has cleared the area.