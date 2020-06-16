Advertisement
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Waterloo Regional Police on scene of a crash on Weimar Line in Wellesley. June 16, 2020. (Jeff Pickel / CTV News)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision near Weimar Line in Wellesley around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
They say a vehicle crossed the centre line and struck the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her 50’s, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A man in his 20’s who was driving the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police believe speed was a factor.
The road between Greenwood Hill Road and Hackbart Road remains closed while officers are on scene investigating.