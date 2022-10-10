Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township

A motorcyclist has been rushed to an out-of-region-hospital after a crash in Wellesley Township.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision on Manser Road at 3:03 p.m. Monday.

An officer on-scene told CTV News the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and the motorcyclist was transported to an out-of-region hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

As of 5 p.m., Manser Road was closed both directions between William Hastings Line and Schummer Line.

Police said it’s expected to remain closed until later Monday evening.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.