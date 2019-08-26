

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Regional Police are investigating a collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle on a rural road.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Manser Road and William Hastings Line in Wellesley Township around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 20's, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Roads around the scene are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are encouraged by police to avoid the area.