Motorcyclist air lifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener

Police closed the intersection of Lackner Boulevard and Victoria Street North in all directions after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

Police told CTV Kitchener the motorcyclist was air lifted to hospital.

The closure caused delays for commuters Wednesday morning with barricades set up at the following intersections:

Natchez/Victoria

Otterbean/Lackner

Forwell/Victoria

Bingemans/Shirley

Drivers were warned to avoid the area.

A police drone was also deployed as part of the collision investigation.