The 13th annual National Service Dog Ride was held on July 8.

Motorcylists from around the region gathered to raise money to fund training service dogs for military veterans who suffer from physical or mental trauma.

The ride began at 10:00 a.m. and left from the Columbus Conference Centre in Waterloo.

Also included in the day was a charity poker game with cash prizes, free lunch, coffee, snacks and photographs with National Service Dog puppies-in-training.

The event was presented by the 1st CAV Gulf-Kuwait Unit.