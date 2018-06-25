

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision left a section of Weber Street in Waterloo closed Monday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Weber between Columbia and Hickory streets.

It involved a motorcycle and a car, both of which received significant damage.

According to police, multiple people were taken to hospital. Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Weber was expected to remain closed until approximately 8:30 p.m.