Motorcycle involved in serious collision on Weber Street
A car and a motorcycle collided on Weber Street North in Waterloo, near Hickory Street, on Monday, June 25, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 6:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 7:09PM EDT
A two-vehicle collision left a section of Weber Street in Waterloo closed Monday evening.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Weber between Columbia and Hickory streets.
It involved a motorcycle and a car, both of which received significant damage.
According to police, multiple people were taken to hospital. Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
Weber was expected to remain closed until approximately 8:30 p.m.