

CTV Kitchener





A 33-year-old man has been charged after a dangerous motorcycle incident in Norfolk County.

On Sept. 2 just before 8:00 p.m., police were contacted by a citizen reporting an impaired driver.

Officers were responding to the area and travelling southbound on Highway 59 when a motorcycle passed between the police vehicle and another northbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist was travelling over 200 kilometres per hour, police said.

Police located and apprehended the rider without incident.

Matthew Robert Vansickle of South West Oxford Township was charged with several alcohol- and dangerous driving-related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date.